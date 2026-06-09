Man dead after double stabbing in Mattapan

A man is dead after a double stabbing in Mattapan on Monday night.

According to police, around 8:26, officers responded to a residence on Astoria Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside the home suffering from a stab wound.

Officers and Boston EMS provided medical attention on scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another person also sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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