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Man dead after double stabbing in Mattapan

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Man dead after double stabbing in Mattapan Man dead after double stabbing in Mattapan
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

A man is dead after a double stabbing in Mattapan on Monday night.

According to police, around 8:26, officers responded to a residence on Astoria Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside the home suffering from a stab wound.

Officers and Boston EMS provided medical attention on scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another person also sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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