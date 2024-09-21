Man charged with murder in stabbing of woman in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing of a woman in New Bedford.

New Bedford Police responded to 86 Atlantic Street around 4:52 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, the DA’s office said.

Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Kerri Fidalgo suffering from stab wounds. Officers on the scene began giving aid to Fidalfo. She was then rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where she was later pronounced deceased.

31-year-old Tyler Dow Baglini of Dartmouth was arrested later that evening and was held overnight at Saint Luke’s Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

He will be arraigned on Monday morning in New Bedford District Court

The victim was living in an apartment at the 86 Atlantic Street address.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

