Ceiling collapses at NH elementary school

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Students at a New Hampshire elementary school narrowly avoided disaster just before a ceiling in one of their classroom’s collapsed on Friday morning.
The Wolfeboro Fire Department says they received a report around 10:30 a.m. of a sagging ceiling and light fixtures falling down in a second floor classroom at the Carpenter School.
Shortly after firefighters arrived, the entire ceiling collapsed in the classroom.
All children were evacuated in a calm, safe, and expediated manner, according to officials.
"The situational awareness and quick actions of the Carpenter staff prevented any injuries from occurring," the fire department wrote in a social media post.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
