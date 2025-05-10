Ceiling collapses at NH elementary school

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Students at a New Hampshire elementary school narrowly avoided disaster just before a ceiling in one of their classroom’s collapsed on Friday morning.

The Wolfeboro Fire Department says they received a report around 10:30 a.m. of a sagging ceiling and light fixtures falling down in a second floor classroom at the Carpenter School.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, the entire ceiling collapsed in the classroom.

Wolfeboro NH classroom ceiling collapse (Wolfeboro NH Fire Department)

All children were evacuated in a calm, safe, and expediated manner, according to officials.

"The situational awareness and quick actions of the Carpenter staff prevented any injuries from occurring," the fire department wrote in a social media post.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group