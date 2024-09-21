DA's office investigating deadly stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The Bristol County DA’s office is investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead In New Bedford Friday night.

New Bedford Police responded to 86 Atlantic Street around 4:52 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, the DA’s office said. Officers who arrived at the home located and began giving aid to a 31-year-old New Bedford woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The woman was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where she was later pronounced deceased.

“The investigation is extremely active and no further information can be disseminated at this time. Our office will send out updates when an arrest is made, and to formally identify the victim,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

