Man charged with murder in connection with ’08 stabbing of Becker College student

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nearly 17 years after the fatal 2008 stabbing of 19-year-old Becker College student William Smith, the Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted a man with murder.

Marquis Brown, 40, of Worcester, was charged with one count of murder. Brown was arrested on Tuesday in Worcester without incident and is to be held without bail.

One other person, Steven Black, 39, of Worcester, was charged with one count of perjury back on June 6 and has been released on $5,000 cash bail with a GPS monitoring device and conditions of release.

The incident occurred back on September 21, 2008, when officers responded to the area of 101 Highland Street to reports of a large fight. On-scene officers found a large group of people and numerous fights.

One officer, who was approaching the intersection of North Ashland Street and Dix Street, noticed a person carrying Smith. Smith suffered a stab wound to the chest and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that Smith was attending an off-campus party at 59 North Ashland Street.

Brown is expected to be back in court on July 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

