Man charged with motor vehicle homicide for 2024 deadly pedestrian crash in Bedford, DA says

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BEDFORD, Mass. — A Billerica man is facing charges in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash more than a year ago.

35-year-old Joshua Quimby is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation for a crash on Concord Road on July 20, 2024, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

On that day, investigators say Quimby was driving a Volkswagen GTI when he struck and killed 53-year-old Tamar Vishlitzky of Concord, who was walking her bicycle across the road in the crosswalk.

After the crash, Quimby was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, a crosswalk violation, and using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.

The charge of motor vehicle homicide was issued on Wednesday following a show cause hearing in front of a clerk magistrate.

Quimby will be arraigned on August 15.

