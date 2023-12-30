Man charged with assault to murder in Worcester stabbing, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of a stabbing in Worcester Friday night.

Jose Rivera, 35, of Worcester, is charged with armed assault to murder.

Officers responding to the area of 765 Main Street around 9:48 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a 43-year-old male victim with serious injuries, according to Worcester Police. He was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, detectives sent out pictures of a male and female connected to the crime.

According to officials, an officer working a detail on Austin and Irving Street spotted the duo walking and called for backup. A pat frisk on the male, later identified as Rivera, allegedly revealed a knife with dried blood on it and other evidence linking him to the stabbing.

He was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

