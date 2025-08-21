Local

Man charged with assault to murder following stabbing investigation on Cape Cod, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Saugus man was arraigned Thursday in connection to a stabbing on Cape Cod last week.

53-year-old Chad Miller was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Miller was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing next Tuesday.

According to Barnstable Police, officers were called to Cape Cod Hospital around 1 a.m. on August 16 for a report of a 38-year-old man who suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.

His injuries were considered life-threatening at the time.

Investigators followed up on leads and identified Miller as a suspect. It’s unclear whether or not Miller knew the victim.

On August 20, police issued a warrant for his arrest, eventually taking him into custody at his Saugus residence.

The incident remains under investigation by Barnstable Police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

