OXFORD, Mass. — A 52-year-old Charlton man was arrested and charged with five counts of cruelty to animals Thursday morning after residents reported finding young puppies abandoned at multiple locations in town.

Oxford police said they issued an arrest warrant for Steven McCarthy.

Police said concerned residents discovered five puppies, believed to be Cane Corso mixes, on Clara Barton Road, Federal Hill Road, Buffum Dam Road, and Old Webster Road on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Officers said the puppies were left vulnerable and exposed to potentially dangerous conditions.

Charlton and Oxford police officers located McCarthy and took him into custody without incident.

He is being arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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