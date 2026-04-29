Man charged after alleged physical altercation with officers in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 42-year-old man from Nashua has been charged with attempted second-degree assault after he allegedly had a physical altercation with officers.

On April 28, Nashua police observed a verbal argument between a male and female in the area of a footbridge behind the Nashua Public Library.

When officers responded they allegedly made contact with a female and Daniel Kalinowski. Officials said Kalinowski began to physically fight with the officers and attempted to jump down an embankment leading into the Nashua River.

Police said during the physical struggle, Kalinowski’s reckless conduct placed both officers in danger of serious bodily injury.

Kalinowski was charged with attempted 2nd degree assault, class B felony, domestic violence criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest, class A misdemeanor.

Kalinowski was held on preventive detention, and he will be arraigned later today.

If anyone has further information regarding this case, police urge the public to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group