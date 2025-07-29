Man to be arraigned on murder charge in connection with death at Lynnfield home

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a monthslong investigation into a death at a home in Lynnfield, authorities announced Tuesday.

John Kosta, 53, of Middleton, is slated to be arraigned in Peabody District Court on a charge of murder in the May death of Timothy O’Neil, 55, of Lynnfield, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Kosta was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office with assistance from the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the United States Marshals Service.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Lookout Terrace on the night of Friday, May 9, found O’Neill suffering from apparent trauma.

O’Neil was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of his death, neighbors on Lookout Terrace in Lynnfield said O’Neil was a friendly face.

Details on what led to Kosta‘s arrest weren’t immediately available.

