Man attacked outside Fenway Park has part of skull removed as hunt for suspect continues

BOSTON — A man is recovering in the hospital after a violent assault outside Boston’s Fenway Park left him with a serious brain injury.

Jack Farrell was punched in the face near Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street following a Red Sox game on September 28. The impact caused a brain bleed, and doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure.

Now Jack’s family is hoping someone can help police find the suspect.

Farrell’s mother, Mona Saltalamacchia, says her son didn’t see the punch coming and didn’t defend himself.

“From what the police have told me, he did not put his hands up. He did not defend himself. So the person who did this to him — I guess they would call it a sucker punch — and he immediately hit the ground,” she said.

Surveillance video released by Boston Police shows the suspect walking away casually toward Brookline Avenue, occasionally glancing back.

Farrell was left lying in the middle of a crosswalk.

After spending several days in the ICU, Farrell has now been transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he is expected to stay for two to three weeks.

Boston police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is urged to contact authorities.

