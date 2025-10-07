Boston police seek help identifying suspect in assault near bar outside Fenway Park

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault near a popular bar outside of Fenway Park.

The suspect struck someone in the face in the area of 3 Lansdowne Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, before fleeing toward Brookline Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police noted that the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police seek help identifying suspect in assault at popular bar near Fenway Park Credit: Boston Police Department

A surveillance camera at Loretta’s Last Call captured video of the suspect walking past the bar. Police shared that video on Tuesday with the hope that someone would recognize the man.

The man in question was seen wearing a gray and white polo, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

