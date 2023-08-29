Man arrested in Marlboro hit-and-run that left boy in coma arraigned on reckless driving charges

MARLBORO, Mass — A man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Marlboro over the weekend that left a boy hospitalized in a coma.

Andy Lopez, 19, was arraigned Monday in Marlboro District Court on charges including reckless driving, driving without a license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Lopez crashed into Dominic Matos, 12, near 300 Boston Post Road shortly before 12 p.m. and drove away without stopping.

Prosecutors say Matos was riding his bike after buying milk at a convenience store when he was struck. Investigators found milk splashed on Lopez’s vehicle, as well as DNA from the victim, according to police.

Matos remains in a coma at UMass Memorial Hospital after he lost half of his skull and suffered a severe brain bleed. It’s also possible that the boy lost his vision from the injuries sustained, prosecutors added.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with the boy’s medical bills as he receives treatment.

Lopez is being held on a $5,000 cash bail and was ordered not to drive and stay away from the boy and his family.

An investigation remains ongoing.

