Family releases photo of boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Marlboro as search for SUV continues

MARLBORO, Mass. — Marlboro police are searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a child who was riding his bicycle on Sunday

The driver struck the child near 300 Boston Post Road, also known as Route 20, shortly before 12 p.m., according to police.

The driver did not stop and continued driving westbound before taking a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.

Boston 25 News reporter Julianne Lima spoke on the phone with the victim’s mother, who said her 12-year-old son needed surgery Sunday and is still in the hospital Monday.

Friends told Boston 25 that the boy was on his way to get a gallon of milk from a nearby convenience store when he was hit.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with his medical bills as he receives treatment at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Marlboro police said they are looking for a light green or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richardson at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.

