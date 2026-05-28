Man arrested in connection with two Harvard campus assaults, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with two assaults reported on Harvard University’s campus earlier this month, following a multi-agency investigation led by the Harvard University Police Department.

Officials say the 31-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was identified through an extensive investigation that involved coordination with several law enforcement agencies, including the Wakefield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including assault and battery, kidnapping, and burglary/unlawful entry with intent to commit a felony. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Cambridge District Court.

Police say both incidents occurred on May 19, beginning with an assault reported at Lowell House around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the residence hall by following another person inside without authorization. As a victim was entering their dorm room, the suspect allegedly approached from behind, covered the victim’s mouth, and tried to force them into the room.

The victim screamed, drawing attention from nearby residents, and the suspect fled. No injuries were reported.

Earlier that same day, around 5 p.m., another incident happened at Peabody Terrace near Memorial Drive. Police say a victim reported that an unknown man approached them and attempted to follow them into a residential building.

Investigators say the suspect grabbed the victim’s wrist and tried to pull them toward a gated entrance. After several attempts, the suspect released the victim and ran away. That victim was not injured.

Authorities say the second incident was reported after the victim saw a campus-wide alert about the Lowell House assault. Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

Police say, at this time, they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus community.

The investigation remains active, and officials are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Harvard University Police Department.

Police say additional charges could be filed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group