Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Ossipee, New Hampshire, AG says

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a “suspicious” death of a woman at a home in Ossipee, New Hampshire, the attorney general said Sunday.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is responding to the scene, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

There is no threat to the general public, Formella said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Formella said additional information will be released “as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

Ossipee is a small town and resort area in Carroll County, northeast of Wolfeboro and Lake Winnipesaukee. The town’s population was 4,372 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

