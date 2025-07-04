Man arrested in connection with shooting in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Tewksbury.

According to police, Craig Collins, 38, is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on July 3, when police were called to 1928 Main St. for reports of gunshots.

Officers determined that Collins fired two gunshots during an argument with other individuals outside the business.

Two spent shell casings were found at the scene, but there were no reported injuries or property damage.

Collins was arrested at his home without incident, and a loaded firearm was later found by police

Collins had a license to carry firearms, and it was immediately revoked by police.

Collins is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

