Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that seriously injured child in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man has been taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash in July that seriously injured a 9-year-old child.

The incident happened while the suspect was operating an E-Scooter.

According to Cambridge police, Jayson Wilson was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Wilson was taken into custody in Everett by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, with assistance from the Everett Police Department and the State Police technical services.

He was arraigned today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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