Man arrested in connection with HAZMAT investigation in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a HAZMAT investigation in Everett.

According to the City of Everett, a State HazMat team in protective gear was called to 51 Gledhill Avenue in Everett to search and secure the premises in response to reports of an individual disposing of chemicals related to the manufacturing of illicit narcotics at multiple locations around the city.

Everett Police arrested Alexander Yaksic, 33 of Everett on a on federal probation warrant.

“Everett Police and Fire currently have the area cordoned off and the public is urged to stay clear of the area until it is rendered safe by first responders,” the city wrote on Monday afternoon. “There remains no immediate threat to the public and the Everett Public Schools have been notified. A traffic management plan was put in place to safely coordinate the dismissal of Everett High School.”

Hours before, in the early morning, Boston 25 News saw a crew in protective gear handling another potential hazardous materials scene in Everett, just a half-mile away, off Mount Washington Street. Officials did not confirm whether the two are related.

City officials did not share any details on what the chemicals or narcotics were.

“It’s scary that it’s that close to your home,” said Licia Commito. “You start thinking of all the ‘what ifs.’ You just have to be thankful that it was uncovered and that nothing bad happened, and we can just move along.”

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

