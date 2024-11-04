HAZMAT investigation underway after reports of person disposing drug making chemicals in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A HAZMAT investigation is underway after reports that a person was disposing drug-making chemicals across the city.

According to the City of Everett, a State HazMat team in protective gear was called to 51 Gledhill Avenue in Everett to search and secure the premises in response to reports of an individual disposing of chemicals related to the manufacturing of illicit narcotics at multiple locations around the city.

City officials did not share any details on what the chemicals or narcotics were.

Everett police and fire currently have the area cordoned off and the public is urged to stay clear of the area.

According to officials, there is no immediate threat to the public and Everett Public Schools have been notified.

Officials say that police and fire activity will remain active for the next few hours.

Boston 25 has reached out to police and the City of Everett for more details.

A State HazMat team in protective gear is on site at 51 Gledhill Avenue in Everett to search and secure the premises in response to reports of an individual disposing of chemicals related to the manufacturing of illicit narcotics at multiple locations around the city. pic.twitter.com/FYMMZ0eqKh — City of Everett (@EverettGov_MA) November 4, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group