Man arrested in connection with double stabbing at Roxbury diner that left one with serious injuries

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at a Roxbury diner that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the Liberty Diner on Massachusetts Avenue around 9:11 p.m. for a stabbing and upon arrival found two people with injuries.

Officers observed an individual holding a male on the ground who was armed with a knife, Boston police said. Officers were able to disarm the person and arrest him.

Two adult male victims were transported to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Detectives also responded to the scene and two knives were recovered.

The suspect, Conrad Burnette, 62, of Milton, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

