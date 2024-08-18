Two stabbed at Roxbury diner, one with serious injuries, police say

ROXBURY, Mass — Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a diner in Roxbury Saturday night, Boston police say.

Officers responded to the Liberty Diner on Massachusetts Avenue around 9:11 p.m. for the stabbing and found two people with injuries.

One of the stabbing victims has life-threatening injuries, Boston police say. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene. Boston police say no arrests have been made at this time.

As of 9:30 p.m., the scene was very active and police could be seen setting up crime scene tape as they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group