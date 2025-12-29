Man arrested in connection with death of woman in Leominster following hours-long standoff

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman after he was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in Leominster on Friday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Sunday night

Members of Leominster police responded to a home on Union Street after receiving a 911 call shortly before 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

After over four hours and numerous negotiations and law enforcement strategies, the individual was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators then found a deceased woman inside the home, the Worcerster DA’s office said.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time due to the domestic nature of the incident, a Worcester County DA spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The man is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court on Monday.

Neighbors described the area as a nice and silent neighborhood to Boston 25 on Friday night.

“Very quiet. It’s a nice neighborhood,” said Nicole Chiumento. “So, seeing something like this is very out of the blue.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Leominster Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

