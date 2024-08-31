Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing on Amory Terrace

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on Amory Terrace earlier this month.

Daniel Coke, 45 of Jamaica Plain was found by officers suffering from a stab wound in the area of 10 Armory Terrace around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, according to Boston Police.

Coke was transported to a Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, August 30 officers arrested Jordan Albert-Scott, 33, of Mattapan, in the area of 182 Dudley Street. According to police, Albert-Scott was wanted on a murder warrant.

Albert Scott is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group