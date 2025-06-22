Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester on Saturday night.

Around 7:40 p.m. Worcester Police officers were dispatched to multiple calls for shots fired on Southgate Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the male victim lying on the sidewalk and immediately began to render aid. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A short time later, officers arrested 26-year-old Antonio Canales-Martinez in connection with the shooting.

Martinzez is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

