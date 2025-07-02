Man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide in Roxbury

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide in Roxbury.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers arrested 46-year-old Marc Lamothe of Dorchester in connection with the homicide of 29-year-old Joshua Smith.

According to police, on July 5, 2021, officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, later identified as Smith, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near 122 Seaver Street.

Smith was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.

According to police, the Suffolk County Grand Jury returned indictments on June 27, 2025, charging Lamothe with murder in connection with the death of Smith.

Lamothe is expected to be arraigned on murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

