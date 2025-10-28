Man arrested for attack outside Fenway Park that left victim with severe brain bleed

BOSTON — Boston police have made an arrest in connection with the attack outside Fenway Park last month that left a man with a brain bleed.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Quincy, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated assault in connection with the September 28 attack outside Loretta’s Last Call, which left Jack Farrell lying in the middle of the crosswalk, bleeding from the head.

Farrell’s mother told Boston 25 News that her son had been in the hospital for over a week after the assault.

He suffered a brain bleed and spent a few days in the ICU, where doctors had to remove part of his skull.

“From what the police have told me, he did not put his hands up, he did not defend himself, so the person who did this to him, I guess they would call it a sucker punch and he immediately hit the ground,” said Mona Saltalamacchia.

Wilson is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

