Man arrested for assault and battery on police officer in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A man from Southbridge was arrested for allegedly attempting to punch a police officer.

According to authorities, on Monday at around 9:35 a.m., police were dispatched to Elm Street to investigate a report that a male was causing a disturbance inside of a business and was being combative towards customers inside the business. The caller reported that the man had flipped a table over and walked out.

Police were dispatched to the area and observed a male matching the description given to the dispatchers as being the cause of the disturbance walking away from the business on Main Street.

The male was identified as Johnathan Riopel.

Riopel allegedly attempted to punch one of the officers with his fist, and a struggle ensued during which Riopel was taken to the ground but continued to allegedly be combative and assaultive towards officers.

Due to Riopel allegedly refusing to comply with officers, police deployed a taster and he was eventually secured in handcuffs.

Riopel was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and with wanton destruction of property. He was transported to Dudley District Court for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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