Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza shop at gunpoint in Dover NH

DOVER, NH — A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a pizza shop at gunpoint a Dover, NH, on Tuesday.

Dover Police say they have arrested Brice R. Charest, 36, in connection with a robbery at Papa Jay’s Pizzeria on Broadway.

According to investigators, around 7:11 p.m. Charest allegedly entered the restaurant through a rear door, threatened employees with a handgun, and took cash from the register before fleeing toward nearby railroad tracks.

There are no injuries to report.

Police noted that the handgun was not fired during the encounter.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant played a key role in identifying Charest.

Charest was taken into custody on Thanksgiving morning at his home.

He has been charged with one count of robbery, a Class A felony, and is being held at the Strafford County House of Correction.

His arraignment is scheduled to appear in court on November 28.

Dover Police are continuing to investigate the case and are urging anyone with additional information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group