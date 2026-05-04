Man arrested after threatening couple with crowbar outside Beacon Street apartment, police say

BOSTON — A Boston man is accused of threatening a couple while wielding a crowbar outside an apartment building on Beacon Street, police said Monday.

Hakeem Clark, 28, of Boston, was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and possession of a burglarious instrument, police said. He was taken to Nashua Street Jail for booking.

Clark is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on the charges.

At approximately 2:33 a.m. Monday, officers from District D-4 (South End/Back Bay) responded to a report of a suspicious person outside a residence on the 500 block of Beacon Street in Boston.

A caller reported that a male carrying a crowbar was at her door. Police said the caller and her boyfriend had retreated to their vehicle while awaiting officers.

When officers arrived, they checked the lobby and interior doors of the building. The officers found no forced entry or damage, police said. No one matching the description was found in the immediate area.

Officers then made contact with the two callers, who were nearby in their vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue at Beacon Street.

The callers told officers that while they were trying to enter their apartment building, a male had been crouching near the door and appeared to be trying to hide.

When the callers made eye contact with him, he swung what appeared to be a crowbar in their direction. Police said neither caller was injured.

While officers prepared to escort the callers into their apartment, they saw a man outside the building matching the suspect’s description.

Officers placed the man, later identified as Clark, under arrest.

Police said officers searched Clark and found a black hydraulic strut, a gas-charged strut commonly found in vehicle hoods and trunk lids, protruding from a backpack Clark was carrying.

The officers also found a gray U-channel bracket wrapped inside a T-shirt in Clark’s outer pants pocket, and a gray brick in a second pants pocket, police said.

Clark was wearing a black rubber glove on his right hand and a gray glove on his left, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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