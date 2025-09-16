Man arrested after threatening to bring shotgun to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A 67-year-old man was arrested after threatening to bring a shotgun to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

According to police, Stephen Green called the hospital around 8:00 a.m. to discuss a bill he had received and became upset when told the billing department was closed on Sundays.

Green then reportedly stated he would come to the hospital with a shotgun before hanging up.

Hospital staff immediately alerted security, who contacted police. Officers located Green shortly after and say he made incriminating statements both over the phone and in person.

He was arrested and charged under Massachusetts law for making terroristic threats.

Green was arraigned in Edgartown District Court, where his bail was set at $300.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

