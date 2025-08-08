Man arrested, accused of stealing truck with two dogs inside it during food delivery in Weymouth

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a truck with two dogs inside of it on Thursday, then trying to resell the car a day later.

29-year-old Marcus Morse was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, two counts of larceny of property over $1,200, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, default warrant from Winchendon District Court for Use of a motor vehicle without authority and unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and finally a straight warrant from Falmouth District Court for violation of an abuse prevention order.

Weymouth Police say on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s on Bridge Street for a report of a stolen truck.

April Grindle says what was supposed to be a typical food delivery pickup turned into her worst nightmare, when a suspect stole her 2011 Nissan Frontier with her two dogs, Sola and Gopony, inside it.

“At first I didn’t, I was kind of like a deer in headlights and then I just remember freaking out and just like calling police right away,” said Grindle.

Surveillance video shows a suspect, later identified as Morse, pacing back and forth near a dumpster before opening April’s car doorand driving off.

“In a split second my dog’s just ..my dog’s and my trucks were stolen,” said Grindle.

After filing a report with Weymouth Police, Grindle says she came across a Facebook Marketplace post with her car auctioned off.

On Friday, investigators used the online post to track Grindle’s car to 124 Manley Street in Brockton.

Once there, police say they detained Morse and found the two French bulldogs still inside the hot vehicle.

Both pups were checked by Brockton animal control and appeared to be in good condition.

April reunited with both of her dogs outside the Weymouth Police Station, saying she is happy they are safe and sound.

Morse will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

