Man arrested, accused of leaving the scene of serious crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — A man accused of leaving the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash in Clinton back in March has been arrested.

On Saturday, March 28, police received a call about a serious motor crash on Water Street near the intersection of Palmer Court.

When officers arrived, they found four motor vehicles had significant damage, and one passenger had significant, critical injuries.

After an investigation, as well as information provided by witnesses, it was determined that Steve Casseus was the operator of the vehicle that caused the crash.

He allegedly fled the scene on foot before police arrived and left his vehicle he was operating.

Casseus is being charged with a list of offenses including operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

He was taken into custody in Brockton and will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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