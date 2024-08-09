Man accused of touching child in Worcester pond held without bail

WORCESTER, Mass — A 75-year-old Worcester man was held without bail Thursday for assaulting a child at a popular pond.

“It’s definitely disturbing,” said Geoff Killebrew, a father who was at Coes Park with his daughter.

Parents at Coes Park in Worcester were appalled to learn about a man inappropriately touching a child there Wednesday.

The victim was ten years old and told police he was by the water with his friend when this older man assaulted him a few different times.

Then police say three bystanders stopped the man and followed him to another location, and they called police and waited for him to get arrested.

“It was a good thing there were three guys willing to step up at a time when a lot of times people may not, so we need more of that, stand up guys,” said Killebrew.

The suspect hid behind a door during his arraignment Thursday.

He also needed an Arabic translator as he was charged with indecent assault on a child.

Police didn’t want to release the suspect’s name because of the nature of this crime, and his defense attorney says he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I have concerns about his competency, his ability to interact with me and with this court to meaningfully participate in this process,” said the suspect’s court-appointed attorney.

Police say they received at least four other similar complaints tied to this same suspect in this area.

According to court documents, this man assaulted a woman who was walking her dog in June.

He was also arrested for Indecent Assault and Battery on another woman in 2019.

Families here say they’re relieved this man is now in custody, and they want to thank those three men who helped police catch him this time.

“I hope they inspire more folks to step up when they see something happen especially for youth,” said Killebrew.

The judge ordered this suspect to be held without bail until his mental health evaluation Friday.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

