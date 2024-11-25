Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Danvers movie theater was singing rap lyrics, lawyer argues

SALEM, Mass. — A man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a packed movie theater in Danvers over the weekend was presumably singing lyrics to a rap song, his attorney argued in court on Monday.

Ryan Muldoon, 34, of Lynn, was arraigned Monday in Salem District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime, and disturbing the peace. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to the AMC Theater inside the Liberty Tree Mall at 100 Independence Way just after 3 p.m. learned Muldoon had allegedly threatened at least two other patrons in a theater, according to the Danvers Police Department.

Essex County Prosecutor Brittney Fraine told the court that Muldoon threatened at least two victims, stating that he was going “shoot up the place [theater].”

The victims also told police that shortly after sitting down in the theater, they heard Muldoon threaten, “I’m going to shoot all of you in the head,” according to Fraine.

When Muldoon was taken into custody, police said that he “was not in possession of a firearm or any weapons.”

Ryan Muldoon (Ryan Muldoon appears in Salem District Court)

Muldoon’s lawyer argued that an assault charge “requires more than a statement” and told the judge that Muldoon had headphones and was rapping song lyrics before the start of the movie.

“The assault part is nothing more than a statement. I read the police report over. I don’t any threatening gesture, any threatening behavior, any eye contact with a menacing look,” Muldoon’s attorney told the court. “It’s just a statement. That alone is not enough to be an assault with a dangerous weapon. There was no weapon found on him, there was no weapon found in the vicinity of where was sitting.”

Fraine called Muldoon’s statements “violent threats to an open theater,” noting “visibly distraught” families were seen leaving the theater. She also argued that his statements weren’t protected by the First Amendment.

Muldoon’s attorney also argued that it wasn’t her client who disturbed the peace, it was instead the act of police turning the lights on and escorting him out of the theater that upset the moviegoers.

The police response happened on a weekend that featured the debuts of the highly-anticipated “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” films. A photo an onlooker shared with Boston 25 News showed multiple police cruisers parked outside the theater.

AMC is working closely with Danvers police on an investigation into the incident.

I’m at Salem Superior Court where 34 yr old Ryan Muldoon of Lynn is charged w/threatening to “shoot up” the AMC Danvers during showing of Wicked. Police did not find any weapons. Def says he may have been singing rap lyrics. Hearing underway. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/NU66Cz9DrP — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) November 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group