Man facing charges after allegedly threatening moviegoers inside Danvers theater

DANVERS, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he made threats to moviegoers at a theater in Danvers on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Muldoon, 34, of Lynn, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Salem District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime, and disturbing the peace, according to the Danvers Police Department.

Officers responding to the AMC Theater inside the Liberty Tree Mall at 100 Independence Way just after 3 p.m. learned Muldoon had threatened at least two other patrons in a theater, police said.

While police didn’t offer any details on the nature of the alleged threats, they did note that Muldoon “was not in possession of a firearm or any weapons.”

Muldoon was taken into custody at the movie theater.

Boston 25 News has learned that AMC is now working closely with Danvers police on an investigation into the incident.

The police response happened on a weekend that featured the debuts of the highly-anticipated “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” films.

A photo an onlooker shared with Boston 25 News showed multiple police cruisers parked outside the theater.

Additional details will likely be revealed when Muldoon faces a judge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

