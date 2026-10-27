Man accused of stealing car with child inside in Lynn faces judge

LYNN, Mass. — The man accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Lynn appeared in court on several charges.

Marvin Kentrez Pryien of Malden is facing charges of reckless endangerment of a child and kidnapping. He also had an outstanding warrant prior to the incident.

According to Lynn police, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Boston Street around 4:36 p.m. A 6-year-old child was in the back seat at the time of the theft.

Once the vehicle was identified, officers used FLOCK technology, which indicated the vehicle was traveling toward Saugus.

Lynn police notified law enforcement agencies in surrounding communities to be on the lookout for the stolen car.

An AMBER Alert was issued, and Everett police later located the vehicle on Revere Beach Parkway near Vale Street.

The driver, identified as Pryien, was taken into custody. The child was not hurt and was reunited with his parents.

Pryien pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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