Man accused of stealing car with child inside in Lynn facing several charges

LYNN, Mass. — The man accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Lynn is expected to be arraigned today.

Lynn police said they notified law enforcement agencies in surrounding communities to be on the lookout for the stolen car, which had a 6-year-old child inside.

An AMBER Alert was issued, and Everett police officers later stopped the car on Revere Beach Parkway near Vale Street.

The driver, identified as Marvin Kentrez Pryien of Malden, was taken into custody. He faces several charges, including reckless endangerment of a child and kidnapping. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The child was not hurt and was reunited with his parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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