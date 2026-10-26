Stolen car with child inside stopped by police in Everett

Police north of Boston were able to stop a stolen car that allegedly had a child inside the vehicle.

Lynn police notified law enforcement in nearby towns to be on the lookout for a stolen car with a child inside late Monday afternoon.

Everett Police eventually stopped the car on the Revere Beach Parkway near Vale Street.

The driver was taken into custody and the child appeared to be okay but is still being taken to Mass General Hospital to be examined, Everett police say.

“The parents have been notified and are on their way to MGH to be reunited with their child,” Everett police said. “This situation is still fluid at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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