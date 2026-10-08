Man accused of stabbing mother, 2-year-old daughter in Providence held on $200K bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man accused of stabbing a 2-year-old girl and her mother in Providence was ordered to be held on bail after appearing in court Thursday.

Police took 46-year-old Nelson Blanco into custody on Wednesday following the stabbings.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Public Street for a woman in her late 20s and a 2-year-old girl who were suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital. Officers said the daughter remains in critical condition.

According to police, surveillance footage showed the mother and daughter waiting for a school bus when Blanco approached them.

Video shows them trying to move away from him before he grabs the stroller and hits the child multiple times.

Police said a bystander tried to intervene, and Blanco attempted to stab them before fleeing the area.

Police said Blanco was found hiding in a nearby home’s basement.

Officers said they found the knife used in the stabbings inside a panel box in the house that measured over 3 inches.

Blanco then confessed to the stabbings to police and admitted he did not live there.

Perez said there is no evidence that the suspect knew the victims.

He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering into the dwelling of someone over the age of 60, possession of a knife while committing a crime of violence, and possession of a knife with a blade longer than 3 inches.

Authorities said Blanco has another pending case in Superior Court and was ordered held on $200,000 as a bail violator.

In July, Blanco was deemed incompetent to stand trial in that case.

He did not enter a plea.

Blanco is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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