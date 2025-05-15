Man accused of stabbing cab driver in Worcester faces judge

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man accused of stabbing a cab driver in Worcester faced a judge on Thursday morning.

Daniel Burrows, 41, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, trespassing, and providing false information, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Bancroft Street just after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday found a cab driver bleeding from his chin, police said.

The driver, who was alert and conscious, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told investigators that he picked up Burrows in Westboro and drove him to Worcester. When the driver asked Burrows to pay for the cab ride, he allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a sharp object.

Burrows was later found riding a stolen neon green bicycle on Bluff Street.

A prosecutor noted that Burrows has a seven-page record, including open warrants out of Lowell and Lawrence.

“He has served a significant state prison on an Essex Superior case back in 2019,” the prosecutor told the court.

Burrows’ attorney argued that his client was acting in self-defense.

Burrows was ordered held on $25,000 bail. He is due back in court on June 6.

An investigation is ongoing.

