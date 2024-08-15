Man accused of stabbing another man multiple times in Downtown Crossing to appear in court

The suspect accused of stabbing a person in Downtown Crossing Wednesday morning is expected to be in court Thursday.

Boston Police arrested 33-year-old Calvin Spencer for the crime, they say Spencer was arrested on outstanding warrants including failure to register as a sex offender but connected Spencer to the stabbing through transit security footage.

Police said that Spencer is seen throwing a knife and hat onto the Downtown Crossing MBTA platform after the stabbing and is seen running from Andrew station shirtless.

The police report documents that he was stopped on a nearby street and arrested.

Boston Police said it was just before 8:15 Wednesday morning that a man was stabbed multiple times including in the back and arm.

That victim is expected to survive.

The stabbing shut down much of the heart of Downtown Crossing with sneakers and a bloody backpack as a focal point in the investigation.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Boston holds itself to a high standard of always aiming to eliminate violence in the city.

“We need to make sure that every single part of Boston, every street that we have is a place where people are comfortable, are safe, and can reliably know that they can spend time and enjoy all that the city has to offer,” said Wu.

Following the stabbing, City Councilor Ed Flynn posted on X:

“Residents, workers & tourists continue to tell me they no longer feel safe in Downtown Crossing & Boston Common. With several permitted events already scheduled in Boston Common, I’m recommending these events not take place. Many parts of Boston Common are no longer safe!”

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Boston 25 reported on crime in Downtown Crossing or the Common. On June 10, a person was shot in the Common, officers were nearby and able to catch and arrest the suspect. On July 25 there was a double shooting in Downtown Crossing on Summer Street near the Citizen’s Bank and Macys.

Last Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Summer Street.

They said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but so far no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

