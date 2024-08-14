Suspect arrested after man stabbed multiple times in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in broad daylight in Downtown Crossing on Wednesday morning

Calvin Spencer, 33, of Boston is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in the area of Winter and Washington streets just after 8 a.m.

Officers responding to Downtown Crossing found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital for his serious injuries. Police provided an update late Wednesday afternoon saying that the victim is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed a large area near Macy’s roped off with yellow crime scene tape, cruisers blocking off the public, detectives scouring the area for evidence, and a black backpack and sneakers on the ground.

Spencer will be charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

