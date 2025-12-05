Man accused of killing Shrewsbury father indicted on new charges, including murder

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Shrewsbury father was indicted Wednesday on new charges, including murder.

26-year-old Snehal Srivastava, also of Shrewsbury, was indicted on murder, one count of intimidation of a witness, one count of possession of a firearm not at home/work, and one count of vandalism, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said Thursday.

Srivastava is accused of shooting and killing 57-year-old Kevin Doherty on August 28.

Srivastava was previously arraigned in Westboro District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with Doherty’s death.

Doherty called 911 shortly before 9 a.m. on August 28 to report that he was being attacked, and while he was on the line with dispatch, multiple gunshots were heard, followed by Doherty exclaiming, “He shot me,” prosecutors said.

When officers arrived at the scene along a pathway at Jordan Pond in the area of Edgewater Avenue, they found Doherty unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Doherty was rushed to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that he was near the pond when he saw the suspect, later identified as Srivastava, involved in an argument with Doherty, who was walking his child’s scooter and helmet home after dropping him off at the Coolidge School, court documents indicated. Srivastava then allegedly pulled out a firearm, opened fire on Doherty, and fled the scene on foot.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early and Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said Thursday that the victim was using a phone to record the suspect, who was allegedly spray-painting near the pond, before the shooting.

Srivastava was located a short time after the shooting, barricaded in a nearby home, after the Shrewsbury Police Department launched a drone in the neighborhood. A Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations team ultimately negotiated a peaceful resolution with the suspect, who surrendered without further incident.

In the court documents, Shrewsbury police said they are familiar with Srivastava “through extensive history dating back to 2015.”

Srivastava was arraigned in Worcester County Superior Court on Thursday on the four counts and held without bail.

His case is next scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2026.

