Man accused of killing father, 8-year-old daughter in fiery North Reading crash to be arraigned

NORTH READING, Mass. — A 21-year-old Paxton man accused of killing an Andover father and his 8-year-old daughter in a fiery crash in North Reading is set to be arraigned on murder charges.

Matthew Sweeney is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide, and operating under the influence in connection with the August crash.

Police said Sweeney was driving an Acura MDX at speeds of up to 100 mph on Route 28 when he crashed into a Honda Accord that was stopped at a red light.

The Honda ignited into flames.

The driver, 35-year-old Samir Naili, and his daughter, 8-year-old Kashmira Naili, both of Andover, died at the scene.

Police said the father and daughter had been on their way home after going out to get milk.

According to a police report obtained by Boston 25 News, investigators found two open alcoholic beverages inside Sweeney’s vehicle as well as a Chick-fil-A cup that smelled of alcohol.

The report also says police had been looking for Sweeney following an alleged hit-and-run in Methuen earlier that night and after he allegedly led Andover police on a pursuit into North Reading.

Sweeney was found competent to stand trial earlier this month after a judge ordered that he be evaluated at Bridgewater State Hospital.

His attorney has said Sweeney has no recollection of what happened and has a documented history of mental health issues.

Sweeney is expected to face a judge Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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