Man accused of killing Boston art collector deemed competent to stand trial

BOSTON — The man accused of running over and killing a well‑known Boston art collector in January was deemed competent to stand trial.

According to officials, William Haney Jr., 42, has a history of schizophrenia.

However, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Haney’s medication has proven to be effective.

Prosecutors say he struck and killed John Axelrod while Axelrod was walking his dog on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall in the city’s Back Bay. The dog also died.

According to defense attorneys, there was no indication that the two men knew each other.

Haney’s lawyer said his client had been suffering from severe delusions and believed Axelrod was involved in a plot to kill him.

After the deadly crash, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts said Axelrod was a major museum supporter who donated substantial amounts of art to the MFA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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