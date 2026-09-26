Serious crash under investigation in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Lynnfield.
The crash happened overnight Saturday on Main Street.
The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, and debris was scattered across the roadway.
Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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