Everett man arrested after allegedly firing rifle during soccer game dispute

EVERETT, Mass. — A 25-year-old Everett man is set to appear in court on Monday after police said he fired a rifle during a soccer game dispute.

Officers said they received a report at 8:45 p.m. for a man with an AK-47 machine gun at River Park who had fired off one round.

Police responded to the park, but the suspect, later identified as Bryan Villeda Pineda, had already fled the area.

Investigators said Pineda went to his vehicle and fired off the gun after a dispute broke out during the soccer game.

Officers executed a court-authorized search warrant at a home on Wellington Avenue Monday morning.

During the search, police seized a US M1 Carbine .30 Cal semi-automatic rifle

Police arrested Pineda. He is facing several firearm-related charges.

Pineda is set to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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