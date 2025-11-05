Man accused of drunken driving in wrong-way crash on Lowell highway that left 1 dead

LOWELL, Mass. — A man is facing OUI charges in connection with a a wrong-way crash in Lowell that left one person dead.

According to State police, around 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to a serious crash involving two vehicles on the Lowell Connector. The crash required officials to close all inbound travel lanes near Exit 5A until 4 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a wrong-way driver was traveling outbound in the inbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle.

State Police arrested the wrong-way driver, identified as Derek Witzenman, 29, on several charges, including OUI (liquor) and negligent operation.

First responders transported the operator and passenger of the second vehicle to Lowell General Hospital for a MedFlight to Boston.

The operator died due to injuries.

Witzenman is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

No further information will be available regarding the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group